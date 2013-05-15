(Adds financial details, background on Egyptian bank industry)

CAIRO May 15 Egypt's biggest listed bank, CIB , said on Wednesday that first-quarter consolidated net income rose 30 percent from a year earlier to 658 million Egyptian pounds ($94.4 million) as its interest margin widened.

Revenue rose by an annual 40 percent to 1.61 billion pounds. Deposits grew by 9.3 percent during the quarter to 86.1 billion pounds, while lending rose 3 percent to 45.7 billion pounds.

Egyptian banks have kept their bottom lines growing thanks partly to high interest rates paid by the state last year for its short-term borrowing.

A 50 basis-point increase in the central bank's corridor rates helped the bank increase its net interest margin to 5.25 percent from 4.51 percent a year earlier.

State borrowing costs soared as foreign investors exited the local treasury market, tax receipts suffered from a weak economy and the government boosted spending to meet popular demands for better living standards after an uprising against President Hosni Mubarak in 2011.

Ratings agency Standard and Poor's cut the credit ratings of four Egyptian banks including CIB on Tuesday to CCC+ from B-, saying they held a large amount of government debt and faced significant risk as the government's likelihood of meeting fiscal targets deteriorates. ($1 = 6.9691 Egyptian pounds)

