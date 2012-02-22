UPDATE 2-DBS profit slumps to 2-year low, bad debt charges jump
* Net profit S$$913 million vs analysts' estimate of S$936 million
CAIRO Feb 22 Commercial International Bank (CIB), Egypt's biggest private bank by assets, said on Wednesday its consolidated net profit fell 20.1 pct in 2011 to 1.62 billion Egyptian pounds ($268.4 million).
The decline in profit was "primarily driven by much higher provisions" taken "as a pre-emptive measure to cope with the on-going economic upheaval Egypt is witnessing," the bank said in a statement.
Provisions rose to 321 million pounds from 6 million pounds in 2010, it said.
Net loans increased to 41.07 billion pounds at the end of 2011 from 35.18 billion pounds a year arlier, CIB said. ($1 = 6.0362 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Patrick Werr)
* Net profit S$$913 million vs analysts' estimate of S$936 million
* Moody's: Two key constraints on Indonesia's government rating show signs of easing
* Smart Real Estate Investment Trust releases fourth quarter and year end results 2016