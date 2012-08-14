CAIRO Aug 14 Commercial International Bank , Egypt's biggest privately-owned bank by assets, reported an 18 percent gain in second-quarter net income on Tuesday.

Net profit was 523 million Egyptian pounds ($86.17 million), above the 443 million it reported for the same period a year earlier and an analyst consensus forecast of 505 million.

Egypt's business sector has been struggling to recover from the disruption that followed President Hosni Mubarak's overthrow last year. Banks such as CIB have kept their bottom line growing thanks partly to stronger yields on lending to the government. ($1 = 6.0692 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Tom Pfeiffer)