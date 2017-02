Nov 15 Egypt's Commercial International Bank (CIB) (COMI.CA) said its net income for the third quarter fell to 314.2 million Egyptian pounds (US$52.5 million) from 393.0 million pounds a year earlier.

Four analysts polled by Reuters had forecast on average that the bank would report a net income for the quarter of 371.33 million pounds. [ID:nL5E7MF34B] ($1 = 5.981 Egyptian Pounds) (Reporting by Patrick Werr)