By Cameron French
TORONTO, Sept 4 Canadian Imperial Bank of
Commerce said it was seeking acquisitions valued at more
than C$1 billion ($948.72 million) as it tries to boost the
amount of profit it generates from wealth management.
"Much of the growth that we are planning will come from the
U.S. and will be focused on asset management, private wealth
management and private banking," Chief Executive Officer Gerry
McCaughey said on Wednesday.
The bank is also targeting acquisitions in Canada, he told
the Scotiabank financials summit in Toronto.
CIBC is focusing on wealth management because it offers
steady fee-based income and requires very little capital to run,
which is appealing under new global Basel III rules that force
banks to hold more capital on their balance sheets.
The shift toward larger deals comes as CIBC plans to
increase the percentage of overall profit it derives from its
wealth management unit to more than 15 percent from the current
level of 11 percent, McCaughey said.
"As we have worked through the universe of potential
acquisitions, it has become clear that choices improve as we
expand the size of the universe under consideration," he said.
"We are now open to considering acquisitions in excess of
C$1 billion that would accelerate how fast we get to 15
percent."
CIBC, Canada's fifth-largest lender, is the least
internationally focused of Canada's big five banks. It bills
itself as the lowest-risk player of the group.
While rivals like Bank of Nova Scotia and
Toronto-Dominion have aggressively sought assets in
Latin America and the United States, CIBC has limited itself to
smaller targets, largely in wealth management.
The largest deal of the last few years was its C$848 million
acquisition of 41 percent of American Century investments in
2011. Most recently, it said in April that it would acquire
wealth firm Atlantic Private Wealth Management for US$210
million.
Last week, CIBC reported stronger-than-expected quarterly
results because of higher retail banking and wealth management
income.
Its shares were down 2 Canadian cents at C$82.08 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.