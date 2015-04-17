By Euan Rocha and John Tilak
TORONTO, April 17
TORONTO, April 17 Two of Canada's largest
pension funds, shareholders of Canadian Imperial Bank of
Commerce, said on Friday they will demonstrate their
unhappiness with CIBC's executive pay structure at the lender's
annual meeting next week.
The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board, vexed by
multimillion-dollar payments to two retired executives, plans to
withhold support for members of CIBC's compensation committee
and to oppose the bank's pay structure in a nonbinding vote.
CIBC named Victor Dodig as its chief executive last year,
replacing Gerry McCaughey, who retired in September 2014.
Richard Nesbitt, who was CIBC's chief operating officer, retired
a month later.
Earlier this month, CIBC announced that the two executives
together stand to receive roughly C$25 million ($20.5 million)
in total in post-retirement pay due to an acceleration of their
retirement timetables.
"We have significant concerns with the decisions taken by
the Management Resources and Compensation Committee over the
past year with respect to the succession planning and
post-employment arrangements made with both Mr. McCaughey and
Mr. Nesbitt," Teachers' said in a statement.
The bank declined comment.
Teachers', one of Canada's top pension funds, owns a fairly
small stake in CIBC according to Thomson Reuters data.
Separately, the larger Canada Pension Plan Investment Board
(CPPIB) disclosed that it intends to also vote against CIBC's
executive compensation stance. CPPIB indicated, however, it
plans to vote in favor of all of CIBC's directors at the bank's
annual shareholder meeting in Calgary on April 23.
The moves come amid a growing outcry about large pay
packages for senior executives at some Canadian companies.
"The issue is a broad one. Here we have these bank CEOs
making gazillions of dollars, and when they get special
retirement compensation arrangements it seems a little irksome,"
said a source at a major Canadian asset manager that owns CIBC
shares. He declined to be named because he was not authorized to
talk on the subject.
"But is CIBC an outlier in that regard? No," he added. "It's
reflective of what the other banks have done."
Barrick Gold faces a fresh backlash over executive
pay at its shareholders meeting later this month, with some big
institutions planning to vote against its compensation plan and
withhold votes for directors to protest a $12.9 million pay
package for its Executive Chairman John Thornton.
($1=$1.22 Canadian)
