Apple unveils new iPad starting at $329
March 21 Apple Inc unveiled an updated version of its iPad tablet on Tuesday, starting at $329 and available to order from Friday.
TORONTO, April 24 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday that Chief Executive Officer Gerry McCaughey plans to retire as of April 30, 2016.
Toronto-based CIBC, Canada's fifth-largest bank, said the actual date of McCaughey's retirement could change upon the completion of a succession plan that is currently underway. (Reporting by Euan Rocha)
March 21 Apple Inc unveiled an updated version of its iPad tablet on Tuesday, starting at $329 and available to order from Friday.
* American Tower Corp - subsequent to issuance of FY 2017 outlook on Feb. 27, 2017, co amended a master lease agreement with one of its tenants
* Cellectar Biosciences - United States patent and trademark office has granted a method of use patent for CLR 124, company's cancer imaging agent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: