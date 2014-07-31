TORONTO, July 31 Canadian Imperial Bank of
Commerce on Thursday named Victor Dodig as chief
executive as of September, replacing Gerry McCaughey when he
steps down two years earlier than expected.
Dodig is the head of wealth management at CIBC, Canada's
fifth-largest bank.
McCaughey, who has led the bank since 2005, signaled earlier
this year he planned to step down, but said at the time he would
stay on until April 2016.
He became CEO in 2005, when the bank was licking its wounds
from a series of disastrous investments during the dot-com bust
and dealing with the fallout of its ties to collapsed energy
trader Enron Corp.
McCaughey embarked on a plan to de-risk the bank, sharply
downsizing CIBC's Wall Street presence, and shifting its focus
away from wholesale and investment banking and toward domestic
retail lending and wealth management.
The move comes amid a generational changing of the guard at
Canada's top five banks, which together dominate the country's
domestic banking sector.
