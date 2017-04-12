(Corrects typographical error in word "disclosed" in last
paragraph)
TORONTO, April 12 Canadian Imperial Bank of
Commerce, Canada's fifth-biggest lender, said on
Wednesday it plans to move into a new headquarters in Toronto in
2020 that will house 15,000 employees.
CIBC said it has agreed to be the anchor tenant of Bay Park
Centre, a new 2.9 million-square-foot campus in Toronto's
financial district, across from Union Station, the city's main
railway station, and the Air Canada Centre, home of the Toronto
Raptors basketball and Toronto Maple Leafs ice hockey teams.
The building will be developed and jointly managed by
Ivanhoe Cambridge and Hines and construction will begin this
spring, CIBC said.
The move will bring 15,000 of CIBC's 21,000 employees in the
greater Toronto area, who are currently spread across more than
20 buildings, into one location between 2020 and 2023.
"It's a chance to consolidate a lot of our staff in Toronto
into one modern and innovative building. It likely is the most
coveted space in downtown Toronto coming on stream in the next
couple of years," Stephen Forbes, CIBC's chief commercial
officer, said in an interview.
The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)