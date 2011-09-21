* Bank eyeing investments in wealth management

* Maintains C$3 bln goal for 2013 retail/wealth profit

Sept 21 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) could make more wealth-management acquisitions as it seeks to offset the impact of slower loan growth and low interest rates, the bank's chief executive said on Wednesday.

Speaking in Montreal, CEO Gerry McCaughey also said the bank is still targeting C$3 billion ($3 billion) in annual profit from its retail and wealth-management arms by 2013.

"The target is still intact, however, the mix has shifted (towards wealth management)," he said.

CIBC said last year it was aiming for C$3 billion profit in 2013 from its retail and wealth management businesses, which together earned C$2.2 billion in fiscal 2010.

The bank, Canada's fifth-largest, recently closed its $848-million acquisition of 41 percent of Kansas City, Missouri-based wealth manager American Century Investments (ACI).

"We are looking at acquisitions in wealth management," McCaughey said, adding that such investments could include U.S. and international assets.

"In the United States, we are working with ACI, so if there was a further opportunity, it would be something that ACI brought to us or an area where they had suggested that we wanted to invest further in the business."

However, he said he was not focused on taking a controlling stake in ACI.

CIBC is one of several Canadian banks looking to increase its exposure to wealth management, which carries less balance sheet risk than capital markets businesses, but a higher growth profile than traditional retail banking.

The outlook for retail banking in Canada has been hit by low interest rates and by concerns that already highly leveraged Canadians will sharply curb their borrowing habits.

"I don't know whether or not the Canadian consumer's going to de-leverage, but it is difficult to see that the Canadian consumer is going to continue to leverage to the same degree that they have over the past five years," he said.

The bank's shares were down 0.7 percent at C$74.85 on the Toronto Stock Exchange early on Wednesday afternoon.

McCaughey was speaking at the CIBC 10th annual eastern institutional investor conference in Montreal.

($1=$1.00 Canadian) (Reporting by Cameron French in Toronto; editing by Peter Galloway)