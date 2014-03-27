TORONTO, March 27 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday that Chief Operating Officer Richard Nesbitt, the bank's No. 2 executive, will retire in October.

Nesbitt, who served as chief executive of the Toronto Stock Exchange before joining CIBC in 2008, ran CIBC's wholesale banking operations, before adding the title of COO last year.

CIBC is Canada's fifth-largest bank.

