BRIEF-Sprott Focus Trust implements share repurchase program
* Sprott Focus Trust, Inc (Nasdaq-Fund) implements a share repurchase program
Dec 4 Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce
* CIBC CEO says most interested in acquisitions in asset management, private banking, could do deals in C$1 billion to C$2 billion range, but will be disciplined Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jeffrey Hodgson)
* Sprott Focus Trust, Inc (Nasdaq-Fund) implements a share repurchase program
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* USI has been buying up smaller rivals (Adds comments from interview with Caisse executive)