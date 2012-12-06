TORONTO Dec 6 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reported a 13 percent increase in quarterly earnings as stronger wholesale banking results offset a slump on consumer and business lending income.

CIBC, Canada's fifth-largest bank, said on Thursday that it had earned C$852 million ($858.05 million), or C$2.02 a share, in the fourth quarter ended on Oct. 31, compared with C$757 million, or C$1.79 a share, a year earlier.