BRIEF-Energy Focus appoints current executive chair to serve as CEO
* Energy Focus appoints current executive chair to serve as CEO and announces his plan to rejuvenate revenue growth while reducing annual operating expenses by $10 million
TORONTO Dec 6 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reported a 13 percent increase in quarterly earnings as stronger wholesale banking results offset a slump on consumer and business lending income.
CIBC, Canada's fifth-largest bank, said on Thursday that it had earned C$852 million ($858.05 million), or C$2.02 a share, in the fourth quarter ended on Oct. 31, compared with C$757 million, or C$1.79 a share, a year earlier.
* United Overseas Bank Limited Prices S$750 Million 3.5% Subordinated Notes Due 2029
