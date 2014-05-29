(Adds CEO comments on acquisitions, analyst's comment)
By Cameron French
TORONTO May 29 Quarterly profit at Canadian
Imperial Bank of Commerce fell by nearly two-thirds due
to a charge taken by its Caribbean unit, the bank said on
Thursday, but the result topped analysts' estimates and CIBC's
chief executive signaled a willingness to pay more for
acquisitions.
CEO Gerry McCaughey has targeted wealth management as a
business he'd like to expand, and said last year he'd entertain
deals in the billion-dollar range.
Speaking on a conference call on Thursday, McCaughey
suggested he now might be willing to pay more.
"I'd be inclined to go bigger if we got something that was a
strategic fit," he said, adding that CIBC, Canada's fifth
largest bank, would likely issue equity to help cover any
transaction in the billion-plus range.
He said he didn't want to put a limit on how much the bank
would pay, but said its tolerance for equity dilution would be a
consideration.
"For CIBC to do a transaction that was highly dilutive at
the C$1 billion dollar level is quite different than CIBC doing
a dilutive transaction at a C$2 billion level or a C$3 billion
level, and I think that the constraints are the nature of the
dilution," McCaughey said.
Appetite for Canadian bank shares has stayed solid, with the
share prices of five of the country's top six banks hitting
record highs over the past week, the exception being CIBC, which
while up nearly 8 percent year-to-date, is still shy of of its
levels before the 2008-09 financial crisis.
CIBC earned C$306 million ($281.68 million), or 73 Canadian
cents a share, in its second quarter, down from a year-before
profit of C$862 million, or C$2.09 a share. The bank raised its
dividend by 2 percent to C$1.00 a share.
The result caps off a second-quarter reporting period in
which the results of Canada's other top banks beat estimates on
higher wealth management income and a domestic loan business
that has continued to grow despite concerns about a slowing
housing market.
CIBC pre-announced the Caribbean charges - a C$420 million
noncash goodwill impairment charge and C$123 million in loan
losses - earlier this month, blaming poor economic conditions in
the region.
Excluding those charges and others, the bank earned C$2.17 a
share. Analysts had expected a profit of C$2.07 a share.
Profit at CIBC's Canadian retail and business bank fell 5
percent to C$546 million, due largely to the loss of about half
of its Aeroplan Visa credit card portfolio, which it agreed to
sell late last year.
Wealth management income rose 29 percent to C$117 million,
while wholesale banking income fell 19 percent to C$213 million.
"The beat was largely driven by wholesale banking while
Canadian (retail and business) earnings missed our forecast,"
RBC Capital Markets analyst Darko Mihelic said in a note.
($1=$1.086 Canadian)
(Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid; and Peter Galloway)