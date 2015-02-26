Feb 26 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings on
Thursday, helped by strong profit growth at its wholesale
banking business.
Excluding items, Canada's fifth-largest lender earned C$2.36
per share in the quarter ended Jan. 31, topping analysts'
average estimate of C$2.27, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The bank said its net income fell to C$923 million ($743.7
million), or C$2.28 per share, from C$1.18 billion, or C$2.88
per share, a year earlier.
($1 = C$1.2411)
(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)