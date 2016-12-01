Dec 1 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce , Canada's fifth-biggest lender, reported a 19.7 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit, benefiting from growth in its retail and business banking units as well as its capital markets division.

The bank's net income rose to C$931 million ($694 million), or C$2.32 per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 31 from C$778 million, or C$1.93 cents per share, a year earlier. ($1 = 1.3407 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru and Matt Scuffham in Toronto)