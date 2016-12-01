* Q4 EPS C$2.60 vs C$2.48 average forecast
* Capital strength best of major Canadian banks
* Dividend raised to C$1.24 from C$1.21
* Shares up 2.8 percent
(Recasts, adds comment from chief executive, analyst, shares)
By Matt Scuffham
Dec 1 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
on Thursday reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit,
lifted its dividend and revealed a stronger capital position
than rival lenders, sending its shares higher.
Canada's fifth-biggest lender said its earnings per share,
excluding one-off items, rose to C$2.60 from C$2.36 the year
before, well ahead of the average analyst forecast of C$2.48
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The bank raised its dividend to C$1.24 from C$1.21 last year
and revealed its core tier 1 ratio, a key measure of its
financial strength, had risen to 11.3 percent, the highest of
any major Canadian bank.
CIBC shares were up 2.8 percent in mid-morning trade.
"We would expect CIBC to be rewarded for the strong beat and
the incremental dividend increase, as well as its likely
peer-leading capital ratio," said Barclays analyst John Aiken.
Despite the outperformance, the bank said it had cut its
target for return on equity (RoE), a key measure of how well it
uses shareholder capital to earn profits, to 15 percent from 18
to 20 percent before, citing the impact of low interest rates
and regulatory changes. Larger rival Royal Bank of Canada
lowered its RoE target yesterday.
CIBC has been expanding in the United States to help offset
slow growth in its domestic market and said in June it would buy
Chicago-based PrivateBancorp in a $3.8 billion
cash-and-share deal, its biggest ever acquisition.
Chief Executive Victor Dodig said he was confident the deal
would be approved by PrivateBancorp shareholders in a Dec.8
vote. Proxy advisory firms Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones on
Thursday recommended PrivateBancorp's shareholders vote in favor
of the sale to CIBC but ISS has recommended PrivateBancorp
shareholders vote against it.
"I think shareholders of PrivateBancorp and the
PrivateBancorp management team feel very good about the
transaction we've put forward," he said.
Chief Financial Officer Kevin Glass said CIBC's core tier 1
capital would fall to around 10 percent after the deal and the
bank would then look to bring it back up to around 10.5 percent.
CIBC took a restructuring charge of C$134 million during the
quarter, primarily due to the cost of staff severance payments.
It said last year it would cut around 1 percent of its
44,500-person workforce. Banks around the world are cutting
branches and staff and investing in technology as more customers
bank online.
($1 = 1.3407 Canadian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru;
Editing by Anil D'Silva and Meredith Mazzilli)