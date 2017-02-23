TORONTO Feb 23 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Canada's fifth-biggest lender, on Thursday reported a 13 percent rise in first-quarter earnings benefiting from growth in its retail, wealth management and capital markets businesses.

Net income, excluding one-off items, for the quarter ended Jan. 31 rose to C$1.17 billion ($889 million), or C$2.89 per share. Analysts on average had forecast earnings of C$2.59 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 1.3155 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham. Editing by Jane Merriman)