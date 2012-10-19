SHANGHAI Oct 19 China's sovereign wealth fund
China Investment Corp is interested in investing in
Canada's resource and infrastructure sectors, a company
executive told the official China Securities Journal.
China's outbound investments have grown steadily since the
2007-2008 financial crisis, with most deals targeting
resource-rich regions as the world's second-largest economy
fuels growth.
CIC's Toronto Chief Representative Felix Chee told the paper
that CIC was most keen in Canada's resource industry as the
country has abundant mineral and petroleum resources.
The investment company is interested in infrastructure
projects as those are related to resource extraction and will
help CIC retain a stable return on investment.
"Investment needs to be carried out at the right time, at
the right price for the right asset," Chee said.
Other areas of interest include manufacturing, technology
and real estate, Chee said, adding that CIC prefers to find its
own investment opportunities and invest early and quickly.
CIC has a stake in an oil sands project with Canada's Penn
West Petroleum Ltd. In 2009, CIC took a 17 percent
stake in Teck Resources for C$1.74 billion ($1.77
billion).
