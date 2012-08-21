HONG KONG Aug 21 China sovereign fund CIC
and Government of Singapore Investment Corp have
invested around $500 million each into U.S.-based Cheniere
Energy Partners Ltd's planned liquefied natural gas
(LNG) export plant, a source familiar with the matter told
Reuters on Tuesday.
Houston-based Cheniere, which has regulatory approval to
build the United States' first LNG export plant in a generation,
has been seeking funds to start construction.
In May, Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings
and Asia-based private equity firm RRJ Capital agreed to invest
$468 million in Cheniere Energy.
Private equity firm Blackstone Group LP was one of
the early backers of Cheniere, when it agreed to invest $2
billion into the company in February.
The Financial Times, which first reported the investment,
said Blackstone advised CIC on the deal.
A CIC spokeswoman declined comment, while Blackstone and GIC
were not immediately available for comment. The source declined
to be identified as the details of the deal were not public.