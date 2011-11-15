(Repeats to broaden distrbution)
HONG KONG Nov 15 China Investment Corp
(CIC) cannot dispose of its holdings of debt issued by
major foreign countries because it will hurt the value of its
own portfolio if it does so, the general manager of the
sovereign fund said on Tuesday.
"China cannot dispose of the sovereign debt of others,
especially some large countries, because our assets on hand
would also devalue," Gao Xiqing told the China Overseas
Investment Summit.
CIC was established to seek higher returns from riskier
investments using part of the country's foreign exchange
stockpile, which at more than $3 trillion is the largest in the
world.
