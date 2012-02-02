Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
HONG KONG Feb 2 China Investment Corp (CIC) has acquired a minority stake in Washington-based EIG Global Energy Partners, EIG said in a statement.
Asset manager EIG did not disclose the size or value of the stake taken by China's $410 billion sovereign wealth fund.
EIG invests only in energy, resources and related infrastructure, and had $9.5 billion in assets under management as of November last year.
Specialising in private investments, EIG has invested more than $13 billion in the energy sector in its 30-year history.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc advised EIG on the deal. (Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Chris Lewis)
MILAN, Feb 24 Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo abandoned plans to join forces with the country's largest insurer Assicurazioni Generali on Friday, saying a tie-up would not create value for its shareholders.
* Regency Centers stockholders approve proposed merger with Equity One