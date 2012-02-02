HONG KONG Feb 2 China Investment Corp (CIC) has acquired a minority stake in Washington-based EIG Global Energy Partners, EIG said in a statement.

Asset manager EIG did not disclose the size or value of the stake taken by China's $410 billion sovereign wealth fund.

EIG invests only in energy, resources and related infrastructure, and had $9.5 billion in assets under management as of November last year.

Specialising in private investments, EIG has invested more than $13 billion in the energy sector in its 30-year history.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc advised EIG on the deal.