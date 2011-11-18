HONG KONG Nov 18 China Investment Corp (CIC) has raised its stake in China Construction Bank Corp's Hong Kong-listed shares to 60.46 percent from 59.31 percent, according to a disclosure of ownership filing to the Hong Kong bourse on Friday.

CIC, which manages part of China's $3 trillion foreign exchange stockpile, bought 2.76 billion shares at $0.634 each in an off-exchange trade, according to the disclosure.

The filing did not say who CIC bought the shares from, but Bank of America Corp sold most of its CCB shares on Monday for $6.6 billion in an off -exchange transaction.

A source told Reuters on Wednesday that the buyers included Singapore state fund Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd and a consortium of Chinese companies. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh and Joy Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)