CAIRO Dec 17 Commercial International Bank said on Thursday it had accepted a 1-billion-Egyptian-pound ($127.71 million) offer from Orascom Telecom to buy its investment banking arm CI Capital.

CIB, Egypt's largest listed company, made the announcement in a statement on the stock exchange website.

