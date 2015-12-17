BRIEF-Marcato comments on Buffalo Wild Wings' retention of the Cypress Group
* Marcato comments on Buffalo Wild Wings' retention of the Cypress Group
CAIRO Dec 17 Commercial International Bank said on Thursday it had accepted a 1-billion-Egyptian-pound ($127.71 million) offer from Orascom Telecom to buy its investment banking arm CI Capital.
CIB, Egypt's largest listed company, made the announcement in a statement on the stock exchange website.
($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Lin Noueihed; editing by Jason Neely)
* Marcato comments on Buffalo Wild Wings' retention of the Cypress Group
* Depomed announces cooperation agreement with Starboard Value Lp including CEO and board changes