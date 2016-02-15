CAIRO Feb 15 Egypt's largest listed company, Commercial International Bank (CIB), said in a statement on Monday it had accepted an offer from Orascom Telecom to buy its investment banking arm CI Capital for 924 million Egyptian pounds ($118.01 million).

Orascom Telecom plans to merge CI Capital with Beltone Financial, which it bought last year. ($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk, Writing by Lin Noueihed; editing by Susan Thomas)