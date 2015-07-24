* CICC seen valued at $4.1 bln as it gears for Hong Kong IPO
* 41 pct gain in CICC value in past 5 yrs seen low for TPG,
KKR
* Competition from domestic, foreign rivals has intensified
HONG KONG, July 24 Private equity firms KKR & Co
and TPG Capital are making poor returns on their
investment in China International Capital Corp (CICC), the
country's oldest investment bank that is readying an IPO but has
struggled to compete with younger rivals.
CICC, formerly led by Levin Zhu, the 'princeling' son of
former Chinese premier Zhu Rongji, filed late on Wednesday for a
Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) that sources have said
could raise at least $1 billion.
The IPO could value CICC at up to $4.1 billion, Reuters
calculations show, a 41 percent increase in the five years since
investors including KKR and TPG bought minority stakes
in the company. The two private equity firms paid a combined
$592 million for their stakes.
The return would be classified as disappointing in the
private equity industry, where a multiple of two times or more
over five years counts as success.
A hit on their CICC investments will be a setback for the
private equity firms' ambitions of raising profits in China and
luring more investors into their funds.
"CICC was one of the leading firms in China. Their
performance in recent years declined because its major business
in investment banking declined," said Xingyu Chen, an analyst at
Phillip Securities in Shanghai.
Government-controlled CICC was the top underwriter of equity
offerings in Hong Kong and China for three years running from
2005-2007, but it has since slipped down the league tables,
ranking eighth in 2014, Thomson Reuters data showed.
KKR, TPG and CICC declined to comment.
Morgan Stanley paid $35 million when CICC was founded
in 1995 and made nearly 30 times the initial investment when it
sold its 34.3 percent stake in 2010 for nearly $1 billion. KKR,
TPG, Singapore wealth fund GIC and the insurance arm of
Singapore's Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation bought
the stake.
That deal valued CICC at nearly $3 billion, but intense
competition from global firms such a Goldman Sachs and
homegrown rivals including CITIC Securities and
Haitong Securities, coupled with a decline in deals
from state-owned enterprises has curbed growth in CICC's value.
CICC had 8.35 billion yuan ($1.34 billion) in total equity
at the end of March, according to its prospectus. That will grow
to about $2.3 billion with the IPO proceeds. With Hong
Kong-listed brokerages trading at an average of 1.5 times book
value for 2015, CICC would be valued at $3.5 billion.
Even with a valuation of 1.8 times book, the highest for
Hong Kong-listed brokers, CICC would be valued at most at $4.1
billion.
"CICC's competitive advantage now is very small, that's why
the valuation, the performance is decreasing," said Phillip
Securities' Chen.
