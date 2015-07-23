HONG KONG, July 23 China International Capital Corp (CICC), the country's top domestic investment bank, said its first-quarter profit doubled thanks to a jump in fees and commissions, as stock trading in mainland markets soared ahead of its planned Hong Kong listing.

CICC's net profit rose to 356.8 million yuan ($57.46 million) on revenue of 1.7 billion yuan in the three months through March, compared with profit of 178.4 million yuan and revenue of 1.1 billion yuan in the same period last year, the preliminary IPO prospectus filed late on Wednesday said.

The bank plans to raise up to $1 billion with the listing, Thomson Reuters publication IFR previously reported. ($1 = 6.2095 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Stephen Coates)