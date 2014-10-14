* Lin Shoukang to be acting interim chief executive
* Zhu is son of former Chinese Premier Zhu Rongji
* Zhu credited with building up CICC with state IPOs
By Engen Tham and Lawrence White
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Oct 14 China International
Capital Corp (CICC) chief executive Levin Zhu, the son of the
country's former Premier Zhu Rongji, has resigned, the most
senior of a number of high-profile exits this year at the
struggling investment bank.
The younger Zhu is credited with building up China's first
investment bank on the strength of his connections, giving the
bank exposure to most of the big initial public offerings of
state-owned firms during his 16 years' service.
Jin Liqun, chairman of CICC, told Reuters on the sidelines
of a conference in Beijing that Zhu thought now was the right
time for this move.
"The company also needs to be handed to the next
generation," Jin added.
The official Securities Times newspaper said Zhu was looking
to start his own business.
Rumours that the bank is aiming for a Hong Kong IPO have
been swirling in the media since last year, and bankers said
this news could cause a delay.
"Zhu's departure will put a damper on CICC's IPO plans in
the short term," said Philippe Espinasse, a former UBS and
Nomura investment banker.
CICC has not publicly announced its intentions to list, and
Jin said he did not think it would have an impact on any such
plans.
CICC said Lin Shoukang, a company insider, would become
CICC's acting chief executive.
A selection committee has been established to conduct a
global search for a new permanent CEO, according to two people
with direct knowledge of the matter.
CICC was established in 1995 as a joint venture between
China Construction Bank Corp and Morgan
Stanley, though the U.S. investment bank sold its 34.3 percent
in 2010 to KKR & Co, TPG Capital Management,
Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and The Great Eastern Life
Assurance Co Ltd.
Zhu was at the helm of CICC when it arranged a series of
high-profile IPOs for large state-owned firms, including
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd
, the world's largest lender, in 2006.
Earlier this year the bank also lost Jiang Guorong, co-head
of investment banking, and Marshall Nicholson, co-head of
international investment banking.
As big IPOs have dried up among the SOEs, the investment
bank's profits have slipped, while listed rivals CITIC
Securities Co Ltd and Haitong Securities Co
Ltd , firms with more capital and broader
networks, have stolen a march by targeting smaller firms.
In the first half of 2014, central government-owned SOEs
generated only 14 percent of the fee pool in mainland China,
down from 33 percent a year earlier and close to the lowest
level in recent history, according to data from Freeman
Consulting.
Falling SOE revenues have also hit CICC; it was the 49th
most profitable investment bank in China in 2013, down from 29th
in 2012, according to data from China Securities Association.
"The number of large-scale SOEs available for listings is
getting smaller and and smaller. In terms of SME and private
enterprise listings, CICC definitely does not have an
advantage," said a senior CICC employee.
