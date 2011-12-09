Dec 9 CIC Energy Corp said it has
been unable to get a suitable offer for the company, more than
six months after a proposed buyout by an Indian power company
fell through.
The Canadian coal miner, which is still open to offers that
will be supported by the board and its advisors, said it has
been in talks with interested parties for the sale of the
company.
In May, CIC's problems on its mining license in Botswana
derailed a $422 million deal with Indian power company JSW
Energy Ltd.
CIC said it has also begun talks for the possible sale of a
minority stake in the company, but gave no assurances that it
will enter into or conclude talks with any strategic partner or
potential acquirer.
CIC shares, which have lost more than half of their value in
the last six months, closed at C$1.44 on Thursday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.
