Dec 9 CIC Energy Corp said it has been unable to get a suitable offer for the company, more than six months after a proposed buyout by an Indian power company fell through.

The Canadian coal miner, which is still open to offers that will be supported by the board and its advisors, said it has been in talks with interested parties for the sale of the company.

In May, CIC's problems on its mining license in Botswana derailed a $422 million deal with Indian power company JSW Energy Ltd.

CIC said it has also begun talks for the possible sale of a minority stake in the company, but gave no assurances that it will enter into or conclude talks with any strategic partner or potential acquirer.

CIC shares, which have lost more than half of their value in the last six months, closed at C$1.44 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.