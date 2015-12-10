Dec 11 Wicketkeeper BJ Watling took two catches of contrasting fashion as Sri Lanka slumped to 38 for two in reply to New Zealand's 431 at lunch on the second day of the first test at University Oval in Dunedin on Friday.

Watling's first catch off Kusal Mendis was straightforward, as the 20-year-old, playing his second test, feathered an out swinger from Trent Boult to the wicketkeeper for eight.

The second was more difficult for the 30-year-old when Udara Jayasundera chased a wide delivery from Neil Wagner, only for the ball to catch the bottom edge with Watling having to dive to his left to take a low one-handed catch.

Jayasundera's dismissal for one reduced the visitors to 29-2 before opener Dimuth Karunaratne (21) and Dinesh Chandimal (six) saw them through to lunch.

Nuwan Pradeep had earlier mopped up the New Zealand tail by capturing the last two wickets as the hosts were bowled out for 431, having added 22 runs to their overnight total.

Doug Bracewell was the last man out for a career-best 47, when he was trapped lbw by Pradeep, who finished with figures of 4-112.

Bracewell had resumed on 32 and Wagner was yet to score, with the pair adding some quick runs that included a top-edged six by the latter off Dushmantha Chameera.

The left-hander, who had a number of other swishes at some short-pitched deliveries, fell in a cruel twist of fate when he actually made a full-blooded hook to long leg off Pradeep to be dismissed for seven.

Opener Martin Guptill had shaken off a poor return from the series in Australia with 156, his third test century, on the first day on Thursday.

He also shared in a record second-wicket partnership of 173 runs with Kane Williamson (88).

Captain Brendon McCullum provided a scintillating 75 off 57 balls, though Sri Lanka's bowlers fought back in the final session to take six wickets and ensure they were still in the game. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Ed Osmond/John O'Brien)