Dec 11 Sri Lanka's Nuwan Pradeep mopped up the New Zealand tail by capturing the last two wickets as the hosts were bowled out for 431 in their first innings early on the second day of the first test at University Oval in Dunedin on Friday.

Doug Bracewell was the last man out for a career-best 47, when he was trapped lbw by Pradeep. The hosts had resumed on 409 for eight.

Opener Martin Guptill shook off a poor return from the series in Australia with 156, his third test century, and he shared in a record second-wicket partnership of 173 runs with Kane Williamson (88).

Captain Brendon McCullum provided a scintillating 75 off 57 balls, though Sri Lanka's bowlers fought back in the final session to take six wickets and ensure they were still in the game.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Ed Osmond)