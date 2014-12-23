Dec 23 Cicor Technologies Ltd :

* New financing of 65 million Swiss francs ($66.07 million) improves financial flexibility of group

* Arranged credit facility with consortium of banks - led by Commerzbank AG - has duration of three years, with two extension options of one additional year each, running for a maximum term of five years

* New financing agreement supersedes existing credit facility of 45 million Swiss francs which was signed in Feb. 2012 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9838 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)