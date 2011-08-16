(Updates with Formula One racing)
MEXICO CITY Aug 16 Spanish gaming company
Codere is raising its stake in the Mexico City horse track
operated by its Mexican partner CIE Las Americas, which is
eager for cash.
Codere (CDRE.MC) said on Tuesday it will pay 4 billion
pesos ($327 million) to increases its stake to 84.8 percent in
CIE Las Americas, in a transaction that quickly firms Codere's
position in the Mexican gaming industry.
Before the deal, Codere owned 49 percent of CIE Las
Americas.
Just last month, the Spanish company took more than $100
million in debt plus a stake in gaming permits from Caliente,
CIE's (CIEB.MX) biggest competitor in the country.
CIE, once the undisputed leader of entertainment halls in
Mexico, has been unloading businesses over the past years in a
bid to boost its financial health.
CIE, which has several divisions in Latin America that
organize concerts, car races and theater shows, will maintain a
15.2 percent stake in the horse track, Hipodromo de las
Americas.
The deal is subject to regulatory approval.
CIE is working with Formula One's regulating body on the
possibility of bringing the internationally popular car races
back to Mexico after a long hiatus. [ID:nN1E7771Y7]
($1=12.2097 pesos)
(Reporting by Cyntia Barrera Diaz, editing by Gerald E.
McCormick and Gunna Dickson)