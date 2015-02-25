* Saint-Gobain FY sales 41.05 bln euros, down 1.7 pct
* Says aims to raise profit and save 400 mln eur in 2015
PARIS Feb 25 Saint-Gobain aims to
improve underlying operating profit this year and save a further
400 million euros ($454 million), Europe's biggest supplier of
building materials said on Wednesday.
The French company saw its 2014 operating profit rise 1.6
percent to 2.8 billion euros ($3.2 billion). On a like-for-like
basis, the increase came to 7 percent, in the middle of the
company's indicative range of 5-10 percent.
"The group should benefit in 2015 from good momentum in the
United States as well as in Asia and emerging countries," it
said in a statement. "In Western Europe, recovery will be held
back by France."
Founded in 1665 to make mirrors for the royal court of
Versailles, Saint-Gobain also supplies materials used in roofing
and insulation along with glass for windows and car windshields.
The company derives about two thirds of its sales from
Europe and a quarter in its home market of France.
Total sales last year reached 41.05 billion euros, down 1.7
percent.
Savings in 2014 reached 450 million euros, as predicted in
October when the company also said it aimed to do better than
the 350 million cost savings it previously targeted for 2015.
The company's net current income, excluding depreciations
and one-off charges, came to 1.103 billion euros, slightly below
expectations of 1.281 billion euros, based on I/B/E/S forecasts.
Saint-Gobain agreed on Dec. 8 to buy a controlling stake in
Swiss chemicals company Sika from the Burkard-Schenker family
which, via a dual shareholder structure, has 52.4 percent of the
voting rights but only 16.1 percent of the share capital.
($1 = 0.8806 euros)
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Mark Potter)