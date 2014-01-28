REFILE-Saudi king's Asia tour trumpets Aramco's moves downstream
* It also gives Saudi's more leverage over oil product prices
SAO PAULO Jan 28 Cielo SA, Brazil's largest card payment processor, missed earnings estimates in the fourth quarter as rising expenses offset the impact of a surge in transaction volumes.
Net income at the Barueri, Brazil-based company, without taking into account minority interests, rose 4.5 percent to 720.7 million reais ($297 million) in a quarter-on-quarter basis, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.
A Thomson Reuters poll of five analysts expected profit of 737 million reais for the last three months of 2013.
* It also gives Saudi's more leverage over oil product prices
* Says have received letter from U.S. authorities over investigation into anti-competitive conduct
LONDON, March 22 Emerging assets slipped on Wednesday after a slide on Wall Street, with stocks snapping an eight-day winning streak, though the South African rand briefly firmed after data showed a narrower current account gap.