* Net income rose 33 pct, beating estimates in poll
* Revenue rose 30 pct; EBITDA beats analysts' expectations
* Equipment rental revenue rises from a year earlier, Q4
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, April 25 Cielo
, Brazil's largest card payment processor, said on
Wednesday that first-quarter net income rose by more than a
third from a year earlier as a result of rising transaction
volumes and a reduction of administrative and marketing costs.
The Barueri, Brazil-based company earned 567.7 million reais
($300.4 million) in the first quarter, according to a filing
with local securities regulators. This beat the average estimate
of 512.8 million reais in a Reuters poll of seven analysts.
Profit rose 12 percent from the fourth quarter of 2011 after
a sharp reduction in operating costs made up for revenue, which
plateaued.
Operating revenue rose 29 percent to 1.40 billion reais in
the first quarter of 2011, beating the Reuters poll's 1.33
billion real average estimate. Rising revenue was driven by a 30
percent jump in debt card transactions from a year earlier, the
company said in the filing.
A 38 percent drop in operational costs in the first quarter
compared with the fourth quarter, including a 72 percent plunge
in marketing and sales costs, helped offset an anemic 1.2
percent increase in revenue in the same quarter-to-quarter
period.
This helped maintain profit growth on both a year-on-year
and quarter-to-quarter basis. The company also showed a 21
percent rise in revenue from equipment revenue from a year
earlier and a 9.7 percent increase over the fourth quarter.
EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, deprecation and
amortization, an indicator of operational profitability, also
beat analysts estimates. Cielo had EBITDA of 943.8 million reais
in the first quarter, 38 percent higher than a year earlier and
13 percent more than the previous quarter.
The average poll estimate was for EBITDA of 836.7 million
reais.
EBITDA was 67 percent of revenue in the first quarter
compared with 60 percent in the fourth quarter of 2011, the
company reported. The EBITDA margin is an indicator of how much
operational profit is extracted from each real of revenue.
Cielo and smaller rival Redecard are grappling
with a grim industry environment since the government last year
sought to break their dominance of the $420 billion-a-year
sector. Rivals are slashing fees to win a bigger share of the
market, prompting concerns that a price war could hamper
profitability for the coming years.
Cielo is controlled by Brazil's state-led Banco do Brasil SA
and the privately held Banco Bradesco SA.
Cielo shares rose 0.9 percent to 51.95 reais in Sao Paulo
before the results were announced.
($1 = 1.89 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Jeb Blount; Editing by
Gary Hill)