July 2 Cielo, Brazil's largest card payment processor, agreed to pay $670 million for Merchant e-Solutions, a U.S. provider of card payment processing solutions, according to a securities filing on Monday.

The payment will be made in cash once the transaction is sealed between both parties, Cielo said in the filing. Merchant e-Solutions had revenue of $124 million in the 12 months ended May 31. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)