UPDATE 3-Barclays surprise capital boost triggers pension concerns
* Concerns pension treatment could eat into capital (Updates with reversal in share gains)
July 2 Cielo, Brazil's largest card payment processor, agreed to pay $670 million for Merchant e-Solutions, a U.S. provider of card payment processing solutions, according to a securities filing on Monday.
The payment will be made in cash once the transaction is sealed between both parties, Cielo said in the filing. Merchant e-Solutions had revenue of $124 million in the 12 months ended May 31. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Concerns pension treatment could eat into capital (Updates with reversal in share gains)
Feb 23 Activist investment fund Engaged Capital LLC on Thursday nominated five members for election to Rent-A-Center Inc's board, stepping up its efforts to push the furniture retailer to sell itself.
Feb 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Thursday: