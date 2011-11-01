SAO PAULO Nov 1 Cielo , Brazil's largest card payment processor, posted a 6.3 percent fall in quarterly net income as rising marketing and payroll expenses offset higher revenue.

The Sao Paulo-based company said on Tuesday it earned 458 million reais ($271 million) in the third quarter.

Costs of services sold rose 15 percent, while operational expenses including sales, general and administrative expenses soared 52 percent, Cielo said.

The surge in expenses follows hefty pay rises approved by the card industry's workers' union and marketing actions to retain customers.

Cielo and smaller rival Redecard are grappling with a grim industry environment since the government last year sought to break their dominance of the $420 billion-a-year sector.

Rivals are slashing fees to win a bigger share of the market, prompting concerns that a price war could hamper profitability for the coming years.

Revenue rose 2.3 percent year-on-year to 1.18 billion reais, and 7.8 percent from the second quarter. Revenue from equipment rental rose for the first time in five quarters in the third quarter, Cielo added.

The number of transactions processed rose 12.5 percent from a year earlier to 1.167 billion. They rose 6.7 percent from 1.094 billion transactions in the second quarter.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), a gauge of operational profitability, tumbled 10 percent to 586.4 million reais from a year earlier. It rose 1.1 percent on a sequential basis, the filing added.

EBITDA fell to 55.5 percent of revenue in the third quarter from 63.5 percent a year earlier and 59 percent in the second quarter, the filing said. The EBITDA margin is an indicator of how much operational profit is extracted from each real of revenue. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal) ($1 = 1.69 reais) (Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)