Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SAO PAULO Aug 27 Cielo SA, Brazil's largest card payment processor, said on Thursday it was investing 82.7 million reais ($23.27 million) to increase its stake in Multidisplay, the holding company for M4U, a leading developer of mobile tools for financial transactions.
Cielo's share of Multidisplay rises to 91.44 percent from 50.1 percent with the investment, Cielo said in a securities filing.
Cielo first bought into the Rio de Janeiro-based technology company in 2010.
($1 = 3.5543 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Andrew Hay)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)