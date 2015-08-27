SAO PAULO Aug 27 Cielo SA, Brazil's largest card payment processor, said on Thursday it was investing 82.7 million reais ($23.27 million) to increase its stake in Multidisplay, the holding company for M4U, a leading developer of mobile tools for financial transactions.

Cielo's share of Multidisplay rises to 91.44 percent from 50.1 percent with the investment, Cielo said in a securities filing.

Cielo first bought into the Rio de Janeiro-based technology company in 2010.

($1 = 3.5543 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Andrew Hay)