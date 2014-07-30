RPT-AIA Group CEO leaves to take up new role at HSBC
March 12 Hong Kong insurer AIA Group Ltd said its CEO and President Mark Tucker will leave the company to take up the role of non-executive Group Chairman of HSBC Holdings Plc
SAO PAULO, July 30 Costs per transaction at Brazilian card payment processor Cielo SA are likely to fall next year, compared with its forecast for 2014, Chief Executive Officer Rômulo Dias said on Wednesday.
Dias, speaking to investors on a conference call to discuss second-quarter earnings, said Cielo kept unchanged its 0.75 reais to 0.78 reais forecast range for unit transaction costs this year. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
March 12 Hong Kong insurer AIA Group Ltd said its CEO and President Mark Tucker will leave the company to take up the role of non-executive Group Chairman of HSBC Holdings Plc
* HSBC appoints Mark Tucker to succeed Douglas Flint as group chairman
* Mark Tucker to Retire as AIA Group Chief Executive to be succeeded by Ng Keng Hooi from 1 September 2017