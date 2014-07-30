SAO PAULO, July 30 Costs per transaction at Brazilian card payment processor Cielo SA are likely to fall next year, compared with its forecast for 2014, Chief Executive Officer Rômulo Dias said on Wednesday.

Dias, speaking to investors on a conference call to discuss second-quarter earnings, said Cielo kept unchanged its 0.75 reais to 0.78 reais forecast range for unit transaction costs this year. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)