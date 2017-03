SAO PAULO, July 29 Cielo SA, Brazil's largest card payment processor, beat second-quarter profit estimates on Wednesday after revenue surged faster than expenses and taxes.

Barueri, Brazil-based Cielo earned a total 907.6 million reais ($273 million) in net income last quarter, above the 880 million reais predicted in a Reuters poll of analysts.

($1 = 3.3262 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese)