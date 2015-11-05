SAO PAULO Nov 5 Cielo SA, Brazil's
largest card payment processor, posted third-quarter net income
that beat analyst estimates, as revenue rose at a faster pace
than expenses and prepayment receivables came in stronger than
expected.
The Barueri, Brazil-based firm earned 918.5 million reais
($242 million) in net income, compared with an average estimate
of 909 million reais in a Reuters poll of eight analysts. Profit
rose 1.2 percent from the prior three months, while 11.9 percent
on an annual basis.
($1 = 3.7909 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Bernard Orr)