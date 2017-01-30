SAO PAULO Jan 30 Cielo SA, Brazil's largest
payments solutions firm, missed fourth-quarter profit estimates
after costs and expenses rose faster than revenue and
transaction volumes faltered in the face of the country's
longest recession on record.
Barueri, Brazil-based Cielo earned net income of
1.064 billion reais ($340 million) last quarter, up 1.2 percent
from the prior three months, according to a securities filing.
The number came in below the consensus estimate of 1.14 billion
reais compiled by Thomson Reuters.
Management will discuss results at a conference call with
investors on Tuesday.
($1 = 3.1255 reais)
