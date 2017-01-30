SAO PAULO Jan 30 Cielo SA, Brazil's largest payments solutions firm, missed fourth-quarter profit estimates after costs and expenses rose faster than revenue and transaction volumes faltered in the face of the country's longest recession on record.

Barueri, Brazil-based Cielo earned net income of 1.064 billion reais ($340 million) last quarter, up 1.2 percent from the prior three months, according to a securities filing. The number came in below the consensus estimate of 1.14 billion reais compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Management will discuss results at a conference call with investors on Tuesday.

($1 = 3.1255 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Alan Crosby)