BRIEF-AT&T files for pricing of £1.0 bln global notes
* Files for pricing of £1.0 billion, 3.550% global notes due 2037 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2spgDuU Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO May 2 Cielo SA, Brazil's largest payment solutions firm, beat first-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday as declining financial expenses helped offset falling revenue and income from receivable prepayments.
Net income at Barueri, Brazil-based Cielo totaled 1.045 billion reais ($332 million) last quarter, down 1.7 percent from the 1.064 billion reais of profit in the fourth quarter. The number slightly beat an average consensus profit estimate of 1.039 billion reais compiled by Thomson Reuters.
($1 = 3.1505 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. fund investors downgraded their expectations for the domestic economy and snapped up bonds during the latest week, dropping the most cash into debt funds in more than 23 months, Investment Company Institute data showed on Wednesday. Bond mutual funds and exchange-traded funds in the United States pulled in $13.6 billion during their 24th consecutive week of inflows and posted their best result since June 2015, the trade group sai
DUBLIN, June 14 Indigo Partners, the private equity firm managed by Bill Franke, the veteran U.S. low-cost airline investor, is selling its 18.7 percent stake in eastern European low-cost carrier Wizz Air, it said on Wednesday.