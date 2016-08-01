BRIEF-Standard Chartered appoints Tracey Mcdermott as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
SAO PAULO Aug 1 Cielo SA posted second-quarter net income of 989 million reais ($303 million), slightly above a consensus estimate of 978 million reais compiled by Thomson Reuters, as transaction volumes for Brazil's No. 1 credit card processor grew despite the harshest recession in decades.
In a securities filing, Baruari, Brazil-based Cielo said earnings before interest, tax, debt and amortization, known as EBITDA, totaled 1.35 billion reais last quarter, down 0.5 percent from the same quarter a year earlier.
The figure was below the average consensus estimate of 1.65 billion reais, as operating expenses rose 16 percent over the same period last year. ($1 = 3.2615 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Ana Mano, editing by G Crosse)
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc -220-person business has been acquired from Amec Foster Wheeler, which has owned Aquenta, since 2010
DUBAI, Jan 29 Emirates airline has changed pilot and flight attendant rosters on flights to the United States following the sudden U.S. travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries, highlighting the challenges facing airlines to deal with the new rules.