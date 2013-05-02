* Net income at 640 mln R beats estimates
* Revenue of 1.5 bln R misses poll estimate
SAO PAULO May 2 Cielo SA, Brazil's
largest card payment processor, posted on Thursday first-quarter
net income that slightly beat analysts' estimates as lower
debt-servicing costs helped offset a jump in sales,
administrative and general expenses.
The Barueri, Brazil-based company earned 640.9 million reais
(US$320.45 million) in the quarter, up 5 percent from the prior
quarter, according to a securities filing. The result was higher
than the 616 million reais in profit that was forecast in a
Reuters poll of nine analysts.
Cielo's earnings rose 13.1 percent from 567 million reais in
the year-earlier period, the filing said. Management at the
merchant acquirer expects 7 percent growth in net income for
this year.
Processed volume continued to deliver robust growth despite
flagging economic activity and consumers' reluctance to spend.
Cielo is faced with the risk of declining card usage in
Latin America's largest economy if a slowdown extends for a
third year and job creation begins to falter.
Net revenue was 1.5 billion reais, up 28.4 percent on an
annual basis. The result was below 1.72 billion reais in the
poll.
Administrative and general expenses rose 58.9 percent to
58.5 million reais from a year earlier while sales and marketing
expenses increased 134.2 percent to 54.7 million reais.
Financial expenses also rose 270.5 percent to 44.6 million reais
from the fourth quarter of 2012.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operational profitability known as
EBITDA, rose 5.8 percent to 874.5 million reais from the
previous quarter. On an annual basis, EBITDA rose 13.8 percent,
due to higher revenue from the clearing of card transactions and
equipment rental.
The poll estimate for EBITDA was 992 million reais.
Management will discuss quarterly earnings at a conference
call scheduled for early Friday.