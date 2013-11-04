SAO PAULO Nov 4 Third-quarter earnings at Cielo
SA beat analysts' expectations after Brazil's largest
card payment processor saw transaction volumes surge and strict
expense controls helped offset a jump in debt-servicing costs.
The Barueri, Brazil-based company posted net income of 691.2
million reais ($309 million) in the quarter, according to a
securities filing on Monday. That was above net income of 674
million reais expected in a Thomson Reuters poll of six
analysts.
Compared with the second quarter, profit rose 10.9 percent,
while it rose over 17 percent from a year earlier. Management
will discuss earnings with investors at a conference call on
Tuesday.
Cielo carried out 113.2 billion reais worth of transactions
in the quarter, driving net revenue 8.4 percent higher to 1.74
billion reais. The poll expected revenue of 1.77 billion reais -
the miss likely happened because proceeds from Cielo's U.S. unit
came in lower than expected after the real, Brazil's currency,
strengthened against the U.S. dollar.
Sales, general and administrative expenses rose 6.2 percent
from the prior quarter, while financial expenses such as
debt-servicing costs jumped 16.3 percent.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operational performance known as
EBITDA, totaled 929.7 million reais in the quarter. The poll
expected 959 million reais in EBITDA.