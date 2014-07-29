SAO PAULO, July 29 Cielo SA, Brazil's largest card payment processor, missed second-quarter profit estimates as rising general, administrative and financial expenses offset robust volume growth and revenue from prepayments.

Net income at the Barueri, Brazil-based company fell to 797 million reais ($357.3 million) in the quarter, down 1.1 percent from the prior three months, according to a securities filing late on Tuesday. A Reuters poll of seven analysts estimated average profit of 807 million reais for the quarter.

($1 = 2.23 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves)