BRIEF-Golub Capital BDC Inc announces public offering
* Golub Capital BDC Inc - plans to make a public offering of 1.8 million shares of its common stock.
SAO PAULO, July 29 Cielo SA, Brazil's largest card payment processor, missed second-quarter profit estimates as rising general, administrative and financial expenses offset robust volume growth and revenue from prepayments.
Net income at the Barueri, Brazil-based company fell to 797 million reais ($357.3 million) in the quarter, down 1.1 percent from the prior three months, according to a securities filing late on Tuesday. A Reuters poll of seven analysts estimated average profit of 807 million reais for the quarter.
($1 = 2.23 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves)
* Calithera biosciences, inc. Announces commencement of underwritten public offering of common stock
NEW YORK, March 20 The S&P 500 fell on Monday as investors worried that President Donald Trump's plan to cut taxes and boost the economy could take longer than previously expected.