(Recasts to add results details throughout)
SAO PAULO May 2 Cielo SA beat
first-quarter profit estimates on Monday, reflecting efforts to
curb costs and boost receivables prepayment income even as the
harshest recession in decades dragged down volumes for Brazil's
No. 1 card payment processor.
Net income at Barueri, Brazil-based Cielo totaled 1.038
billion reais ($297 million) last quarter, up 15.5 percent from
the previous three months. The figure was way above the average
consensus estimate of 915 million reais compiled by Thomson
Reuters.
A decline in card usage during the quarter was offset by
rising merchant discount fees and the rising cost of borrowing
at which Cielo pegs the purchase of receivables from clients.
Lower maintenance and marketing expenses helped boost earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization - a gauge of
profit known as EBITDA - to a quarterly record.
Volume growth for credit, debit and agriculture-related
card transactions slowed last quarter. Costs slumped 6.8 percent
from the prior three months, helping Chief Executive Officer
Rômulo Dias in his bid to keep growth of the indicator between 4
percent and 6 percent this year.
The numbers underscore the threat that the longest recession
in decades poses to financial companies which, like Cielo,
process transactions for consumers and companies alike. Still,
Dias has put profitability at the forefront in recent quarters
as a way to defend the company from the impact of Brazil's
downturn and mounting competition.
Management will discuss first-quarter results with investors
on a conference call early on Tuesday.
Gross income from prepayment of receivables came in 18
percent above estimates, totaling 653.8 million reais last
quarter. To reduce Cielo's increasing dependence on receivables
discounting, which remained at a near record 63 percent of
profit last quarter, Dias is focusing on growth at processing
joint venture Cateno and grabbing market share form rivals.
Net revenue rose 4.8 percent to 3.047 billion reais, below
average consensus at 3.267 billion reais. EBITDA hit 1.407
billion reais, below average consensus at 1.667 billion reais.
($1 = 3.4978 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Bernard Orr
and Andrew Hay)