By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Natalia Gómez
SAO PAULO Nov 5 Cielo SA, Brazil's
largest card payment processor, faces more competition next year
as the use of debit cards surges and rivals step up efforts to
gain market share without weighing down pricing, Chief Executive
Officer Rômulo Dias said on Tuesday.
While the third quarter showed mild signs of competition
between Cielo and the merchant acquiring units of Itaú Unibanco
Holding SA and Banco Santander Brasil SA
that were reflected on lagged volumes, the fight for new clients
will intensify next year, Dias said on a call to discuss
quarterly earnings.
Itaú's Rede and Santander Brasil's GetNet merchant acquiring
units are becoming more aggressive in line with policies by
their parent companies to expand fee income and get their
clients to spend more on financial services. Itaú is seeking to
bridge Rede's gap with Cielo, especially in terms of new
technologies, e-commerce and mobile payments.
"Santander Brasil continues with the same policy, and Rede
is hiring more people to target consumer segments. More steps in
that direction is making the outlook a lot more challenging for
all of us," Dias said.
Rede wants to grow market share primarily focused on an
improved service, the use of stronger relationships and
innovative product offerings. In the opinion of Bank of America
Merrill Lynch analyst Jorg Friedemann, while "Rede's speech is
benign, we prefer to adopt a conservative stance on competition
risk."
The analysts added that should Cielo's rivals step up
efforts to gain market share, "the damage to Cielo could be much
higher given the company's scale." A series of investment banks,
including Bank of America, changed their targets and
recommendations on Cielo, most of them because of the threat of
competition to the company's profits.
Cielo has about 57 percent of the $400 billion-a-year
industry, compared with Rede's 38 percent and the 5.5 percent
owned by Santander Brasil's GetNet. Cielo's dominance has
declined marginally over the past year, from about 57.5 percent,
according to industry figures compiled by Thomson Reuters.
Shares of Cielo fell from an all-time high, shedding as much
as 2.2 percent on Tuesday. The decline in the stock came even as
third-quarter net income beat analysts' expectations after
transaction volumes surge and strict expense controls helped
offset a jump in debt-servicing costs.
EBITDA MARGIN
The Barueri, Brazil-based company posted net income of 691.2
million reais ($309 million) in the quarter. That was above net
income of 674 million reais expected in a Thomson Reuters poll
of six analysts.
Cielo carried out 113.2 billion reais worth of transactions
in the quarter, driving net revenue 8.4 percent higher to 1.74
billion reais. The poll expected revenue of 1.77 billion reais.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operational performance known as
EBITDA, totaled 929.7 million reais in the quarter. The poll
expected 959 million reais in EBITDA.
One of the signs that competition is weighing down Cielo's
performance is the decrease seen in the EBITDA margin, or EBITDA
as a proportion of net revenue, to 53.5 percent at the end of
September from 64 percent in the prior three months.
Dias said that the company has no plans to step up
acquisitions and that its plan in Brazil is to grow organically.